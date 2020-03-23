78°
Baton Rouge Police Chief, Murphy Paul to address media regarding COVID-19, Monday
BATON ROUGE - Capital city authorities are working with the mayor and other officials to ensure resident safety as the community fights the spread of COVID-19.
Monday, at noon, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is scheduled to address the public with the latest in regards to novel coronavirus.
The livestreamed video is available for viewing by clicking 'Play' in the window below.
