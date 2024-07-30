85°
Baton Rouge Police car involved in crash on I-10 eastbound at College Drive
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police car smashed into the back of a truck along I-10 eastbound near the College Drive exit.
It's unclear if anyone was injured or how the crash happened.
Traffic was backed up to the Mississippi River Bridge.
No more information was immediately available.
