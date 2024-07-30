85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police car involved in crash on I-10 eastbound at College Drive

2 hours 26 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, July 30 2024 Jul 30, 2024 July 30, 2024 7:45 PM July 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police car  smashed into the back of a truck along I-10 eastbound near the College Drive exit. 

It's unclear if anyone was injured or how the crash happened. 

Traffic was backed up to the Mississippi River Bridge. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days