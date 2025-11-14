66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police arrests suspect after pursuit; police say truck was tied to earlier shooting

3 hours 12 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, November 14 2025 Nov 14, 2025 November 14, 2025 4:13 PM November 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man after a pursuit of a truck police believed was tied to an earlier shooting.

Garren Jordan, 22, was arrested last Friday on Government Street. Officers recovered marijuana, two digital scales, cash and a rifle from his vehicle.

He was booked for possession of schedule one drugs, illegal carrying of a firearm, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute, resisting an officer and aggravated flight from an officer.

Trending News

BRPD showed footage of the arrest to promote their appearance on a television show called "On Patrol Live."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days