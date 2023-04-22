58°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police arrest suspect in deadly December shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred on December 21, 2022, on Burbank Drive.
21-year-old Darrius Janatsch was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 21-year-old Tyren Henderson.
Janatsch will face additional charges from LSU Police for unrelated incidents.
The U.S. Marshal's Task Force aided police in arresting Janatsch.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
10-year-old girl wants to sell 80 gallons of lemonade to help families...
-
After pregnant woman's killing, neighbors say business owner needs to make changes
-
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing $6,000 in cigarettes
-
Livingston Parish school board one step closer to getting teachers a raise
-
After residents blamed I-12 barriers for 2016 flooding, lawmakers seek fix from...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title