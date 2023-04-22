58°
Baton Rouge Police arrest suspect in deadly December shooting

1 hour 8 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, April 22 2023 Apr 22, 2023 April 22, 2023 5:28 AM April 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Langley

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred on December 21, 2022, on Burbank Drive.

21-year-old Darrius Janatsch was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 21-year-old Tyren Henderson.

Janatsch will face additional charges from LSU Police for unrelated incidents.

The U.S. Marshal's Task Force aided police in arresting Janatsch.

This is an ongoing investigation.

