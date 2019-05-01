Baton Rouge Police arrest suspect after child shot Monday

UPDATE: Police arrested 19-year-old James Gales for the shooting.

Gales allegedly admitted to the crime. He was charged with negligent injuring.

***

BATON ROUGE- A number of individuals who were inside an apartment with an 11-year-old who was shot in the face Monday have been interviewed according to Baton Rouge Police, but so far no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened at the Canterbury Apartments off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Interstate 12 Monday evening. The child was rushed to the hospital, where the family tells WBRZ he remains in critical condition. Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday he is expected to survive.

According to investigators, a gunman entered an unlocked apartment and opened fire before taking off.

"Anybody that shoots a child, or shoots anybody, you've got to have some nerve to do that," L'Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police said. "First of all, slipping in with a group of people that's nerve number two... So we hope someone saw something that will be beneficial to us."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit pulled crime data from the area where the shooting occurred. It appears crime is actually down.

From January to April 28th crime reports were as follows with most being burglary and theft calls:

2017: 26 crime reports

2018: 35 crime reports

2019: 20 crime reports

Currently, there are no suspects or motives for Monday's shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to share it with them no matter how big or small they may think it is.