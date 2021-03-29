Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge police arrest alleged bank robber tied to multiple heists
DENHAM SPRINGS - A suspected bank robber was caught in East Baton Rouge within hours of a robbery in another parish.
Police said the Pelican State Credit Union in Denham Springs was targeted Monday morning. Staff set off a silent panic alarm, which called police to the scene.
Investigators said a man, identified as Shawn Debourbon, entered the building with a gun and demanded the bank tellers give him money. He fled the business before officers arrived but was captured by BRPD a short while later.
BRPD believes Debourbon also carried out a robbery at a bank on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard earlier this month.
Debourbon was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish and will be turned over to authorities in Livingston Parish to face additional charges there.
