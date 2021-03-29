Baton Rouge police arrest alleged bank robber after Denham Springs heist

DENHAM SPRINGS - A suspected bank robber was caught in East Baton Rouge within hours of a robbery in another parish.

Police said the Pelican State Credit Union in Denham Springs was hit Monday morning. Staff set off a silent panic alarm, which called police to the scene.

Investigators said a man, identified as Shawn Debourbon, entered the building with a gun and demanded the bank tellers give him money.

He fled the business before officers arrived but was captured by BRPD a short while later.

Debourbon was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and will be turned over to authorities in Livingston Parish.