Baton Rouge police arrest alleged bank robber after Denham Springs heist
DENHAM SPRINGS - A suspected bank robber was caught in East Baton Rouge within hours of a robbery in another parish.
Police said the Pelican State Credit Union in Denham Springs was hit Monday morning. Staff set off a silent panic alarm, which called police to the scene.
Investigators said a man, identified as Shawn Debourbon, entered the building with a gun and demanded the bank tellers give him money.
He fled the business before officers arrived but was captured by BRPD a short while later.
Debourbon was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and will be turned over to authorities in Livingston Parish.
