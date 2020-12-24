Baton Rouge Police: appears bomb detonation, not gunfire, injured man Thursday at Plank Road group home

BATON ROUGE - Police closed Plank Road northeast of I-110 Christmas Eve afternoon following reports of a man in a rage who injured himself detonating an explosive device at a group home.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Joseph Paul Mobley, 22 for possession and manufacturing of a bomb.

Mobley was taken from the scene for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As police dealt with a reported shooting situation, they realized the facility in the 2000 block of Plank had suspicious devices inside. Police said the devices may have been explosive, but were not certain.

As a precaution in chaotic situations involving threats or suspicious packages, police routinely treat incidents as if damaging explosives are involved.