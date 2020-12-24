35°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police: appears bomb detonation, not gunfire, injured man Thursday at Plank Road group home
BATON ROUGE - Police closed Plank Road northeast of I-110 Christmas Eve afternoon following reports of a man in a rage who injured himself detonating an explosive device at a group home.
The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Joseph Paul Mobley, 22 for possession and manufacturing of a bomb.
Mobley was taken from the scene for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
As police dealt with a reported shooting situation, they realized the facility in the 2000 block of Plank had suspicious devices inside. Police said the devices may have been explosive, but were not certain.
As a precaution in chaotic situations involving threats or suspicious packages, police routinely treat incidents as if damaging explosives are involved.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU technology plays important role in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine development
-
Poise'n Ivy Boutique set to close after being in business for more...
-
St. Vincent de Paul preparing to serve over 500 meals on Christmas...
-
The Spirit of Christmas: The Hardy Family
-
BR Police investigate death of individual who passed away while in police...