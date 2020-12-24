35°
Baton Rouge Police: appears bomb detonation, not gunfire, injured man Thursday at Plank Road group home

Thursday, December 24 2020
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Police closed Plank Road northeast of I-110 Christmas Eve afternoon following reports of a man in a rage who injured himself detonating an explosive device at a group home.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Joseph Paul Mobley, 22 for possession and manufacturing of a bomb. 

Mobley was taken from the scene for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

As police dealt with a reported shooting situation, they realized the facility in the 2000 block of Plank had suspicious devices inside.  Police said the devices may have been explosive, but were not certain.

As a precaution in chaotic situations involving threats or suspicious packages, police routinely treat incidents as if damaging explosives are involved. 

 

