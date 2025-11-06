58°
Baton Rouge philanthropist Cary Saurage passes away at 81
BATON ROUGE - Local philanthropist and Baton Rouge native Cary Saurage died Tuesday at the age of 81.
Saurage was an Army veteran who later established the Cary Saurage Fund at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation in 1994; the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on St. Ferdinand Street bears his name.
He also established multiple fellowships and scholarships to encourage work of local artists, including a scholarship at LSU, according to the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park followed by a celebration of life. More information is available here.
