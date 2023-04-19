Baton Rouge parents arrested after infant's death, accused of abusing 6-week-old twins

BATON ROUGE - Two parents were booked into jail Tuesday after investigators determined they abused a pair of 6-week-old twins, one of whom was found dead in his crib.

According to arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies first arrived at the Regency Club apartments off Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Friday morning.

The boy's mother, Brandee Williams, told deputies her son was still alive when she the left the apartment around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. Williams explained she returned home around 10:30 p.m. and only noticed he was unresponsive when she tried to wake him up to feed him. She said she tried to administer CPR and contacted emergency responders, who arrived around midnight.

Paramedics pronounced the infant dead at the scene.

The boy's father, Darryl Richardson, was home alone with the boy and said he placed the child in the bassinet around 7:45 p.m.. Richardson claims he flipped the infant onto his stomach because he wouldn't stop crying and the boy then fell asleep.

On Monday, the coroner's office examined the victim and found trauma and hemorrhaging in the boy's head consistent with "shaken baby syndrome." A medical examination also showed the boy's twin sister had a skull fracture and other injuries.

Both parents were called in for questioning Monday night, claiming they had no idea how their children got those injuries and requesting their attorneys. They were each booked with second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

The sheriff's office noted that their charges could be upgraded pending the coroner's findings. The couple has other children who have since been turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.