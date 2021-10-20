Baton Rouge opens hotline for businesses impacted by new road projects

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge has opened a phone line for businesses that may be disrupted by several projects getting underway in the capital area.

The city-parish said the MOVEBR Rapid Response team will handle calls from local businesses impacted by projects that are part of the MOVEBR program. The mayor's office said the phone number for the hotline is being distributed to those businesses prior to construction.

Officials said they expect potential issues to range from power outages to temporary loss of access to some buildings.

“We’re working to get East Baton Rouge Parish moving,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said. “While progress can sometimes result in unexpected challenges for those within the project boundaries, our MOVEBR team will work hand-in-hand with our local businesses to address any issues quickly and efficiently.”

Any residential property owners impacted by construction can contact the city-parish at movebr@brla.gov