Baton Rouge opening shelter of last resort Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - The city-parish is offering a refuge for anyone desperately trying to escape the freezing cold Wednesday night.

Officials announced that BREC and the American Red Cross are opening a shelter of last resort around 7p.m. at BREC Nairn Park, located at 2800 Nairn Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Another facility is also on standby should it be needed.

Anyone seeking shelter must bring a mask and wear it at all times.

East Baton Rouge is also taking requests for non-congregate shelter spaces. You can learn more about those here.