Baton Rouge on track to reach 90 degrees Wednesday

As of 12:30 pm Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport was reporting 86 degrees. With just a few passing clouds and several hours of warming time left, BR is on track to have record-breaking heat today.

The record high temperature for Baton Rouge was set at 90 degrees in 1987. Check back for updates as the temperature climbs!

As Baton Rouge anticipates the first 90° high temperature of 2021, here are 9 stats about the 90s in the Capital City.

1. Baton Rouge reached 90° for the first time in 2020 on May 19.

2. Annual averages show the Red Stick recording its first 90° temperature by May 14.

3. The earliest 90° day on record is March 2, 1909. *This is an amazing mark which distances itself by more than a month from the next earliest 90° reading on April 10, 1908.

4. The latest into the year it has taken Baton Rouge to reach 90° is June 10, 1950 & June 10, 1976.

5. The latest into the year, the Capital City has recorded the last 90° high is October 27, 1907.

6. On average, the last 90° high occurs on October 3.

7. The earliest that the area has ever experienced the final 90° high for the year was September 6, 1979.

8. The maximum number of days that the Capital City has reached 90° or above was 127 in 1963. Two years earlier in 1961, only 30 days reached 90°, the fewest on record.

9. On average, Baton Rouge spends (can’t make this up) 90 days per year in the 90s.