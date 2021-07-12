Baton Rouge OMV temporarily closes due to COVID-19 precautions

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge (Independence Boulevard) Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) location will be closed Monday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 13.

In a news release issued over the weekend, the OMV tied the closure to COVID-19 precautions.

The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, July 14.

The OMV says that customers with appointments booked during the closure should reschedule online at www.expresslane.org

Customers can also utilize www.expresslane.org for online services as well as a complete list of open offices.