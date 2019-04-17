Warrant obtained for manslaughter charge in nurse's death; police investigating attack involving patient

BATON ROUGE – The coroner's office says a nurse died from injuries she sustained after being attacked by a patient at Baton Rouge General Mid City. On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the alleged attacker.

On Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed Lynne Truxillo died from blood clots connected to the attack by a patient, 54-year-old Jessie Guillory, at the hospital earlier this month.

Truxillo died last week from blood clots, one near her right knee and another that formed or traveled to her lungs and blocked an artery. She died about a week after the violent encounter at the hospital.

The warrant states Truxillo was working in the BRG Behavioral Health Unit when Guillory initiated a physical altercation with one of the nurses. When Truxillo rushed to the nurse's aid, Guillory grabbed Truxillo by the neck and pushed her head into a desk. The warrant also says Truxillo injured one of her legs during the struggle.

Family friends told WBRZ, Truxillo sought care after the altercation while she was on her shift and sought medical help again as her health deteriorated leading up to her death.

Police are investigating and said Monday a criminal inquiry was pending the results of the autopsy. We reached out to BRPD for comment after the latest findings from the coroner were released Tuesday afternoon.

Guillory is facing one count of manslaughter. He has not been arrested.