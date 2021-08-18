77°
Baton Rouge nurse recognized by Governor, Mayor for vaccination efforts
BATON ROUGE - Nurse Carla Brown was recognized Tuesday by Gov. John Bel Edwards and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom for her efforts in fighting COVID-19.
After her husband passed away from COVID, Brown traveled door to door giving COVID vaccinations. Nurse Brown vaccinated more than 2,000 people.
Louisiana Healthcare Connections presented Nurse Brown with a $25,000 honorarium in recognition of her fight against COVID.
Nurse Brown made it her concern to vaccinate underserved communities.
