Baton Rouge nurse featured in Lifetime special highlighting female heroes

BATON ROUGE - A local nurse featured in multiple WBRZ reports for her efforts to vaccinate underserved communities will be highlighted in a nationally televised TV special on female trailblazers.

A+E Networks says Carla Brown, a nurse at Canon Hospice in Baton Rouge, will be one of several women featured in the Women Making History special. The hour-long broadcast will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. local time on Lifetime and will also feature an interview with VP Kamala Harris.

Brown was at the center of multiple WBRZ stories this month for her push to get COVID vaccines distributed in underserved parts of the Baton Rouge area.

"Some I just physically took in my car and brought," Brown told WBRZ earlier this month. "Refused to take no for an answer. It's an everyday effort."

If you miss it the first time around, Lifetime will re-run the special at 7 p.m. Wednesday.