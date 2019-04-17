Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director

BATON ROUGE – Joe Alleva will no longer be the LSU Director of Athletics. The university said in a news release announcing he was “transitioning” to a new role as special assistant to the president of donor relations.

The 686-word statement did not elaborate on what, exactly, Alleva will do in his new role or how much of his current salary – between $700,000 and $900,000 with bonuses – he will retain.

LSU’s statement came hours after media outlets reported on Alleva’s resignation. The Business Report in Baton Rouge first reported Alleva would be out of the position he’s held since 2008 by the end of Wednesday. Then, The Advocate reported board members used a secret meeting Tuesday a day before to iron out the details of Alleva’s departure.

LSU said in its statement, Alleva will continue to serve as athletic director until a replacement is named. The Business Report highlighted sources pointing to Scott Woodward as being courted for the job. Woodward, a Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is the athletics director at Texas A&M.

Media outlets in College Station, along with the SEC Network, went so far as to report the deal was already done to get Woodward back to Baton Rouge.

Woodward previously worked at LSU in the early 2000s.

LSU did not discuss any replacement for Alleva in its news release but highlighted Alleva’s successes.

“Under his leadership, LSU Athletics has become even more nationally competitive and our student-athletes have reached new levels of academic achievement,” LSU President F. King Alexander said.

Alleva released a prepared statement through LSU: “The eleven years [his wife, Annie] and I have been here in Baton Rouge have been some of the best in our lives,” Alleva said. “We have made lifelong friends and memories in Louisiana. This is truly a special place. It’s been an honor to serve LSU, and I am proud to continue to do that in a new role.”

Alleva has been a staple of LSU athletics, serving as Athletics Director since July 2008. Before joining LSU eleven years ago, he oversaw the athletics program at Duke University.

Alleva forced the resignation of then-lacrosse coach Mike Pressler whose collegiate athletes were accused – then exonerated – in a sexual assault investigation. The North Carolina Attorney General at the time said the team was the victim of a “tragic rush to accuse” and university officials later told a national news show, the decision to push out Pressler – spearheaded by Alleva – was wrong.

Alleva left Duke for LSU in 2008, two years after the case.

Alleva's rocky relationship with fans and donors has been lengthy. Most recently, reaching a boiling point over how Alleva handled the temporary suspension of basketball coach Will Wade amid a recruiting wire-tapping scandal. Earlier, some fans were bothered over an initial attempt to fire Les Miles in 2015 then following through in the middle of the next season.

WBRZ uncovered through emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit Alleva mocked controversial decisions by the SEC over rescheduling games in an area expected to be impacted by a hurricane in 2016.

“This is a joke,” Alleva remarked in email chains over scheduling changes.

The Advocate reported in 2014 and then in 2015 of a series of contract extensions, locking Alleva to a deal with LSU until July 2020.

LSU did not respond to inquiries from WBRZ about how his salary may or may not change with his new position - or how it will be funded.

