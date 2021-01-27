Doctor from Baton Rouge killed in hostage situation at Texas office

AUSTIN, TX — A woman from Baton Rouge is dead after a nearly six-hour long standoff in Texas that began Tuesday night.

According to Austin's ABC News affiliate, KVUE, the deadly hostage situation unfolded at a doctor's office near MoPac Expressway.

According to representatives with the Austin Police Department (APD), authorities ended the situation by sending a robot unit equipped with a camera unit into the building and used it to identify a victim. At that point, the SWAT team entered the building and found two people – "one that was originally inside the building and one that was not" – both dead.

The department added that there were only two people inside the building at the end of the night; authorities are still working to determine whether or not anyone else was in the building earlier in the evening.

Local news sources identified one of the people killed as Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson of Baton Rouge. Officials said she was killed by Dr. Gharat Narumanchi, who also killed himself. Narumanchi reportedly had a terminal cancer diagnosis, according to KEYE.

Initial reports indicated the Narumanchi may have entered a medical office, Children's Medical Group, and taken an unknown number of people hostage.

As of Wednesday morning, the situation is still under investigation.