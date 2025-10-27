Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge native, Grambling State quarterback responsive after injury left him motionless on field
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge native and Grambling State quarterback C'Zavian Teasett is responsive, but still hospitalized in Las Vegas after an injury he suffered against Jackson State, head coach Mickey Joseph said Monday.
Teasett left Saturday night's game in an ambulance after taking a hard hit on a nine-yard rush that left him motionless on the field in the fourth quarter.
Joseph said his quarterback was "responsive" and "in good spirits" at a press conference on Monday.
"At that point, the game wasn't important to me," he said. "That kid was important, those players were important to me."
Teasett graduated from Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge in 2023. He has completed 111 of 196 passes for 1,297 yards so far this season.
Joseph said the quarterback position will be split between three players in Teasett's absence.
