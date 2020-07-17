Baton Rouge native creates activity kits to help kids impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge native Emanuel "Boo" Milton is handing out activity kits to help keep children's mind

"Spark Box" is a series of activity box kits designed for kids ages 6-8.

Milton says that the kits are here to inspire kids to use their creativity to be innovative while understanding the world around them and everything that is going on.

Due to the pandemic,Milton says that due to kids not being able to experience camp this summer he wanted to bring those teachings he learned himself from camp to other kids home.

The kits are filled with daily activities that take 30 minutes to an hour to complete.

Milton will host a free giveaway for his kits on Sunday, July 26 at the BREC Milton J Womack Park located at 6201 Florida Blvd.

Each Spark Box includes:

Welcome Letter to Kids and Parent

Daily Wellness Check-in Sheet

5 Unique Educational Activities

Answer Key

Pencil

Crayons

Caretaker’s Guide

Caretaker’s Emotional Support Guide

