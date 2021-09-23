71°
Baton Rouge native and St. Jude astronaut shares mesmerizing video of Earth after her SpaceX mission
After making history aboard the first all-civilian crew space capsule, Louisiana native Haley Arceneaux decided to share a piece of her once-in-a-lifetime experience with her followers on Twitter.
Thursday, the 29-year-old posted a video of Earth from the viewing window of Inspiration4's capsule.
The 360 degree view of our beautiful planet from the cupola was absolutely life changing pic.twitter.com/c9xiDGJwg1— Hayley Arceneaux (@ArceneauxHayley) September 23, 2021
