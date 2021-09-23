71°
Baton Rouge native and St. Jude astronaut shares mesmerizing video of Earth after her SpaceX mission

1 hour 21 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, September 23 2021 Sep 23, 2021 September 23, 2021 5:45 PM September 23, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

After making history aboard the first all-civilian crew space capsule, Louisiana native Haley Arceneaux decided to share a piece of her once-in-a-lifetime experience with her followers on Twitter.

Thursday, the 29-year-old posted a video of Earth from the viewing window of Inspiration4's capsule.

