Baton Rouge mourns fallen officer, bands together to support critically injured officer

BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning, Baton Rouge mourns the loss of a veteran police officer killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting, and many residents continue to pray for a second officer who was severely injured during the same shooting.

According to Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, the two officers, whose names have not been released to the public at this time, were shot around 12:30 p.m. on Conrad Drive.

The suspect accused of pulling the trigger has been identified as 36-year-old Ronnie Kato.

On Sunday night, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement concerning the fatal double-shooting, saying, in part: "I am deeply saddened by the incident earlier that resulted in the loss of one of our bravest souls, a 21-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department."

"A 7-year veteran was also injured and is currently in the hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with their families, with every member of the Baton Rouge Police Department, and with all public safety officers. I ask our entire community to remember their families in your prayers, and may their sacrifice never be forgotten."

Parish-wide, officials and locals expressed condolences to the fallen officer's family in addition to support and prayers for the surviving officer who, still hospitalized, continues to fight for his life.

The suspected gunman, Ronnie Kato, was captured on Sunday evening, following a nearly four-hour stand-off with authorities.