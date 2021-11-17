67°
Baton Rouge motor vehicles office closed due to COVID precautions

Wednesday, November 17 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Office of Motor Vehicles location in Baton Rouge is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

The department announced the closure Wednesday evening due to at least one of the 12 employees testing positive for the virus. 

The location will remain closed until further notice. 

