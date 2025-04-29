Baton Rouge mother wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge mother won big on "Wheel of Fortune" this week.

Dawya Davis reached the final round of the gameshow Monday and won more than $30,000 in cash and prizes.

During the show, she told host Ryan Seacrest that while at home, she enjoys dancing with her kids every Friday night.

Davis' total haul by the end of the night was $30,549. Her bonus round can be watched here:

"Wheel of Fortune" airs every weekday on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m.