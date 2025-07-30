Baton Rouge mother says home was mistakenly raided by police

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge mother is asking for answers after her home was raided with no explanation on Tuesday night.

In a social media post, the mother said that she had put her children to bed and was getting ready to go to sleep herself around 11 p.m. when she heard a loud knock at her door.

Before she answered, she could see red dots lighting up her Lark Street home.

A video, apparently taken by a neighbor and shared with WBRZ, shows the children and mother walking out of the front door with their hands raised.

WBRZ spoke with the mother, who said officers were looking for a person that she does not know. She believes they came to the wrong house. The agents left without handing her paperwork or explaining why her home was targeted.

The warrant, which has not been made public, was reportedly from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections' Division of Probation and Parole. Baton Rouge Police officers were called in to assist.

The mother tells WBRZ that her children were traumatized by the incident. She is looking for an explanation and wants an apology.

WBRZ has requested a copy of the warrant and an explanation from Probation and Parole of what happened. We are waiting to hear back.