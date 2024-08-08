Baton Rouge mom upset about late bus, EBR says few isolated incidents for first day of school

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge schools said they had only a few isolated incidents involving buses for the first day of school.

Gretchen Darone said she arrived 15 minutes before her child's scheduled time at 6:00 a.m. She tried to track the bus using the Where's the Bus app but did not see the route. She then called the transportation department to see what happened.

"She pulled it up and said that she can't really see anything. It shows a bus number but it doesn't show it's in route in this neighborhood," said Darone.

EBR said that the bus broke down, and they sent a spare bus later in the route. They said the parents were informed when it happened, but Darone said she was not notified.

"I tried to call the transportation, they don't know anything. I called the school, they keep transferring me to a message thing that someone would contact me back and I haven't heard anything yet," said Darone.

The school system said IT sent a spare bus to pick up the students after school.

Darone said the school system needs to better communicate with parents.

"You got to let us know something. They want us to let them know things throughout the year, I want the same respect back," said Darone.