Baton Rouge Metro Airport water line repaired, operations back to normal

BATON ROUGE - A broken main water line at Baton Rouge Metro Airport left the facility without water Friday, but did not affect flights.

The water line is under the main floor of the airport. Without water, neither air conditioning nor sewer systems can function, said Bill Profita, who heads the airport commission.

Portable toilets and air conditioners were set up for travelers, and staff handed out cold bottled water.

Profita said the water interruption did not create a safety hazard because the airport's fire trucks carry their own water supply.

Planes stopping at the airport don't need access to water, he said.

The airport announced early Saturday morning that the water line had been repaired, all restrooms were now open and the air conditioning was working again.