Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Metro Airport water line repaired, operations back to normal
BATON ROUGE - A broken main water line at Baton Rouge Metro Airport left the facility without water Friday, but did not affect flights.
The water line is under the main floor of the airport. Without water, neither air conditioning nor sewer systems can function, said Bill Profita, who heads the airport commission.
Portable toilets and air conditioners were set up for travelers, and staff handed out cold bottled water.
Profita said the water interruption did not create a safety hazard because the airport's fire trucks carry their own water supply.
Planes stopping at the airport don't need access to water, he said.
Trending News
The airport announced early Saturday morning that the water line had been repaired, all restrooms were now open and the air conditioning was working again.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump administration removing 988 hotline service tailored to LGBTQ+ youth in July
-
Ponchatoula man arrested for allegedly setting fire to home with three people...
-
One Tank Trips: The State Capitol
-
Alleged member of the Vultures gang arrested after evading capture in early...
-
BRPD investigating Calumet Street shooting that left one dead
Sports Video
-
Saints make roster moves ahead of training camp in July
-
LSU baseball holds final practice before competing in the College World Series...
-
LSU baseball holds a pep rally for fans ahead of their National...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU basketball legend Shaq drafted first overall in the 1992...
-
Porter to be inducted into Saints Hall of Fame