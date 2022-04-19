71°
Baton Rouge Metro Airport no longer requires masks

1 hour 28 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, April 19 2022 Apr 19, 2022 April 19, 2022 12:24 PM April 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Following a federal ruling Monday that voided the national mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation, the Baton Rouge Metro Airport has lifted its mask requirement.

Read the BRMA's statement below.

Effectively immediately, face masks are now optional at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. As a result of the recent court ruling and withdrawal of the TSA mask mandate, employees, passengers, and guests at BTR are no longer required to wear face masks. Masks may still be required by individual airlines and at destination airports. As such, it is recommended that passengers carry a mask with them while traveling.

