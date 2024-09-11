Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome talks after Francine briefing

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome talked after a briefing with the Metro Council members to update them on the actions the city government has taken in response to Hurricane Francine approaching.

According to Broome, the council members heard concerns about shelter locations, which Baton Rouge has two established; St. Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army serve as the emergency shelter locations currently. She said the government will "act accordingly" based on "what the need is" after seeing the impact of Francine.

Broome also urged anyone in any emergency should call 911, but anyone seeing debris or a fallen tree that isn't putting anyone in imminent, life-threatening danger should call 311. She also gave a message to the community.

"We need people to stay inside and off the roadways, especially as we get closer to the time we are anticipating the impact," Broome said.

The mayor gave other updates about the storm to WBRZ around 2:30 p.m. as well.

Click the icons below for resources for Francine: