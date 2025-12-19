Baton Rouge man who pleaded guilty to killing ex's new boyfriend sentenced to 15 years in prison

BATON ROUGE — A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend while holding his child in his arms in 2024 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, court records say.

Tyrus Watson, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he was originally arrested for second-degree murder following the August 2024 killing of 31-year-old Kedrick Glasper.

Watson arrived at the apartment complex holding his and his ex's child and a handgun in his pocket. He went upstairs to his ex-girlfriend's second-floor apartment and, while holding his child, killed Glasper. He then ran back downstairs with his child and drove away. Glasper's girlfriend was in the shower during the shooting and came outside to find him unresponsive.

Deputies said Watson was at the apartment complex for less than three minutes. Watson eventually turned himself in, and his child was left safely with family members.

Court records from Monday say that Watson was sentenced to 15 years without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.