80°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man wanted for murder in Lake Charles arrested
LAKE CHARLES - State Police credits teamwork between themselves and the Lake Charles Police Department in the arrest of a Baton Rouge man wanted for murder.
Troopers from LSP Troop I said LCPD responded to a shooting Wednesday after 1 p.m. 38-year-old Ernest Samuel Miller was found with numerous gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Detectives later named 34-year-old Joey Julian as a suspect, according to troopers. They said Julian fled the scene in a local resident's vehicle, which was later spotted on I-10 just east of the Atchafalaya Basin. Troopers were able to take Julian into custody without incident.
Trending News
Julian was charged with 2nd degree murder at the St. Martin Parish Jail. His bond is pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating string of similar robberies in Garden District area
-
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries urging boaters to stay safe ahead of...
-
Woman still searching for answers in mother's mysterious 2008 death
-
Storage facility's mistake caused disabled man's belongings to be thrown in the...
-
House struck by stray bullet after gunfire erupted on I-10
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...