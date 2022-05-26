Baton Rouge man wanted for murder in Lake Charles arrested

LAKE CHARLES - State Police credits teamwork between themselves and the Lake Charles Police Department in the arrest of a Baton Rouge man wanted for murder.

Troopers from LSP Troop I said LCPD responded to a shooting Wednesday after 1 p.m. 38-year-old Ernest Samuel Miller was found with numerous gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives later named 34-year-old Joey Julian as a suspect, according to troopers. They said Julian fled the scene in a local resident's vehicle, which was later spotted on I-10 just east of the Atchafalaya Basin. Troopers were able to take Julian into custody without incident.

Julian was charged with 2nd degree murder at the St. Martin Parish Jail. His bond is pending.