Baton Rouge man shot, killed in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - Police say a local man died Thursday after an apparent shooting in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officials responded to reports of shots fired Thursday around 2 p.m. at a hotel located in the 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Frederick Richardson of Baton Rouge, was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police have no suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.