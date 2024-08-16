97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for possession, distribution of meth

1 hour 21 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, August 16 2024 Aug 16, 2024 August 16, 2024 2:22 PM August 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A U.S. district judge sentenced a 47-year-old Baton Rouge man to 16 years in federal prison after the man was convicted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Allen Ambrose was arrested in June 2022 after a search warrant. Ambrose fled when he saw agents and discarded about three ounces of methamphetamine over a fence during the pursuit. Agents located over two pounds of meth alongside suspected marijuana, LSD and MDMA. 

He was questioned after his arrest and admitted knowing and intentional possession of the narcotics located in the hotel room.

Trending News

Ambrose was sentenced at total of 192 months and five years of supervised release.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days