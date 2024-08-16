Baton Rouge man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for possession, distribution of meth

BATON ROUGE - A U.S. district judge sentenced a 47-year-old Baton Rouge man to 16 years in federal prison after the man was convicted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Allen Ambrose was arrested in June 2022 after a search warrant. Ambrose fled when he saw agents and discarded about three ounces of methamphetamine over a fence during the pursuit. Agents located over two pounds of meth alongside suspected marijuana, LSD and MDMA.

He was questioned after his arrest and admitted knowing and intentional possession of the narcotics located in the hotel room.

Ambrose was sentenced at total of 192 months and five years of supervised release.