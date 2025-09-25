Baton Rouge man sentenced to 15 years in prison in death of six-week-old

BATON ROUGE - A man took a plea deal that led to him being sentenced to 15 years in prison after the death of a six-week-old infant.

Darryl Richardson was arrested alongside Brandee Williams in the death of one of their newborn twins in 2023. Investigators determined the infant died from Shaken Baby Syndrome after he was found dead in his crib at the couple's Sherwood Forest Boulevard apartment.

At the time, the coroner's office examined the victim and found signs of blunt-force trauma and hemorrhaging in the infant's head. A medical examination also showed their twin sister had a skull fracture and other injuries.

Richardson was originally charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile; he took a plea deal to lower that to negligent homicide and negligent injuring.

Williams' next court date is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2025.