Baton Rouge man out on bond for domestic violence charges arrested again on similar charges

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man who was out on bond for domestic violence charges was arrested Tuesday for harassment and domestic battery after he allegedly called a woman more than thirty times and showed up to her apartment, arrest records show.

Patrick Buffington, 36, was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police on simple assault, telephone harassment and battery of a dating partner charges after an incident in June.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim received more than 30 calls from Buffington from multiple different numbers. Buffington called the woman while she was at work and "made it difficult to perform her duties at her place of employment," the warrant adds.

Buffington also threatened to kill the woman, who was pregnant, police said.

Buffington later came to the woman's home at night on June 28 and began beating on the door.

The next morning, Buffington came back, picked up an iron and tried to hit the woman. She told police Buffington then grabbed her by the neck and attempted to strangle her.

The woman then left the apartment alone and called the police and drove to a hospital, where she was found to be uninjured.

The woman also applied for protection from abuse against Buffington on Monday, adding that her apartment was flooded after someone left the water running while she was at church. He was seen on cameras near the apartment.

According to court records, this is not the first time Buffington was arrested for domestic abuse battery. He was arrested in November 2023 for forcing his way into a home and holding a woman at gunpoint while threatening to kill her. He was out on bond at the time of the new arrest.