Baton Rouge man on hike now missing for 5 days, search continues in Ozarks

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. - The pristine beauty of the Buffalo National River in the Ozarks attracts thousands of hikers every year.

It's where Baton Rouge resident Preston Smith chose to connect with nature, by himself.

The 67-year-old decided to take the scenic six-mile hike along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail.

That was Thursday, and he hasn't been heard from since.

According to the park's website it's a particularly dangerous trail, with rocky and treacherous terrain.

"Search and rescue efforts in that part of the park in particular occur quite often, so it's not uncommon to have one or two calls a weekend during this time of year up there for folks who got lost or are hurt and need assistance getting out," park ranger Casey Johannsen said.

It's a trail Missouri resident Eugene Prier is very familiar with.

"Last year--and I'm a very inexperienced hiker--my father and I did the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail--and this is hot weather--with two 16-ounce bottles of water. Of course you shouldn't do that, but I was inexperienced. I ended up collapsing on the trail and search and rescue had to come and find me," Prier said.

Luckily for Prier, his rescue was quick.

"About 20, 30 minutes from the time I called them they were able to use my phone's GPS coordinates to backtrack, and then they were able to go backwards on the trail and find me."

That obviously not the case for Smith, as multiple law enforcement agencies, volunteers (on horseback and foot), as well as dogs have failed to find him so far.

"Currently, there are six ground teams that are canvassing the area. They are on a variety of trails and off trail as well and air searches have also been picking up as conditions are favorable," Johannsen said.

Prier says from first hand experience, it's easy to get lost out there, or worse.

"The hard part is there's a lot of ground to cover and there are a lot of places to make a wrong step, or something gives out, you fall, whatever the case may be," he said.

The Arkansas State Police has also joined in the search and are planning to resume tomorrow.