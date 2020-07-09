Baton Rouge man killed in West Feliciana Parish crash

86°
Thursday, July 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a Thursday morning crash in St. Francisville.

Louisiana State Police report that shortly after 2 a.m., 47-year-old Jimmy Blount lost his life in a traffic incident on Highway 61, north of Highway 66.

Troopers say the crash occurred as Blount was traveling southbound on US Hwy 61 in a 2020 Ford F-150.

For reasons still under investigation, the Ford ran off the roadway to the right and hit an embankment before overturning.

Though Blount was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say a toxicology sample was obtained from Blount for analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.

