Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man killed in fiery Ascension Parish crash
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities were called to a fatal crash in Ascension Parish Monday morning.
Shortly before 3 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle crash on I-10 near Airline Highway. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Donald Bozeman of Baton Rouge.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as Bozeman was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry westbound on I-10. For reasons still under investigation, Bozeman ran off the roadway.
As he left the roadway, Bozeman's vehicle hit a large concrete overpass support beam. After hitting the beam, the vehicle caught fire.
Bozeman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
Impairment is unknown at this time. An autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner's office.
The crash remains under investigation.
