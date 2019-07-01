86°
Baton Rouge man killed in fiery Ascension Parish crash

6 hours 19 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities were called to a fatal crash in Ascension Parish Monday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle crash on I-10 near Airline Highway. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Donald Bozeman of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as Bozeman was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry westbound on I-10. For reasons still under investigation, Bozeman ran off the roadway.

As he left the roadway, Bozeman's vehicle hit a large concrete overpass support beam. After hitting the beam, the vehicle caught fire.

Bozeman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Impairment is unknown at this time. An autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner's office. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

