Baton Rouge man killed in a gun range shooting in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa police have identified a Baton Rouge man killed at a gun range Friday.
According to KTUL News, the victim was identified as 24-year-old Mitchell Bab. The suspect in in connection to the shooting has also been identified as 29-year-old Christopher Washington.
The incident occurred when both men arrived at the 2A Shooting Center. Witnesses and surveillance footages shows them arriving separately. It wasn't until Bab attempted to leave the shooting range is when Washington fired several rounds into Bab's back before turning the gun on himself.
Officers say one of the two men rented a gun prior to the shooting.
According to police, Washington is still alive but is not expected to survive.
The investigation is on going.
