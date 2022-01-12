Baton Rouge man killed after vehicle crashes into culvert along Ascension highway

GONZALES - A man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle went off-road and struck a culvert along a highway in Ascension Parish.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. along LA 621 near LA 44. Bobby Boyd, 52, of Baton Rouge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear why Boyd's vehicle ran off the roadway.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.