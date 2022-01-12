57°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man killed after vehicle crashes into culvert along Ascension highway
GONZALES - A man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle went off-road and struck a culvert along a highway in Ascension Parish.
The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. along LA 621 near LA 44. Bobby Boyd, 52, of Baton Rouge was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it wasn't immediately clear why Boyd's vehicle ran off the roadway.
Trending News
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRFD stresses importance of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month while fighting blaze on...
-
BRFD responds to grocery store fire on Plank Road Wednesday morning
-
EBR teachers plan sick-out Wednesday over 'rampant' COVID cases in schools
-
Pool contractor accused of fraud now wanted in 3 different parishes
-
Leaders seek to end multiple bonds for repeat offenders, collaborating on a...