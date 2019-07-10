Baton Rouge man gets 51 months for threatening Monroe judge

SHREVEPORT - A prisoner who threatened a Monroe judge has been given a four year and three month sentence.



U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley says 28-year-old Charles Lidberg, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced on one count of making threatening communications.



Lidberg, who has been serving time in state prison for an unrelated crime, pleaded guilty in August. Finley's office says Lidberg sent a letter to U.S. Magistrate Karen L. Hayes' office stating that he would hunt down and kill her after he was released. Lidberg said a friend promised him $500,000 to kill Hayes if she sentenced the friend to more than 10 years in prison. He did not identify the friend, saying that would "take the fun out of this."



He gave a second letter threatening Hayes to another inmate who gave it to law enforcement.