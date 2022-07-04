89°
Baton Rouge man found dead in Lafayette street

Source: KATC
By: Logan Cullop
LAFAYETTE - A Baton Rouge man was found dead, lying in a Lafayette street early Monday morning.

According to KATC, Lafayette Police officers found 37-year-old Christopher Smith lying in Gilman Roadway around 3:20 a.m. July 4.

Smith’s cause of death is unknown at this time and is pending a coroner’s examination.

No more information was immediately available.

