Baton Rouge man found dead in Lafayette street
LAFAYETTE - A Baton Rouge man was found dead, lying in a Lafayette street early Monday morning.
According to KATC, Lafayette Police officers found 37-year-old Christopher Smith lying in Gilman Roadway around 3:20 a.m. July 4.
Smith’s cause of death is unknown at this time and is pending a coroner’s examination.
No more information was immediately available.
