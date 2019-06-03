76°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man found dead following boat wreck in Tickfaw River
TANGIPAHOA PARISH- A Baton Rouge man was found dead following a boating accident near the mouth of Tickfaw River on Saturday.
Police identified the man to be 51-year-old Freddie Richardson, Richardson's body was discovered by officials around 6:00 p.m.
According to authorities, Richardson was a passenger in a 19-foot fiberglass boat when he and the driver of the boat went over a wave. Richardson was ejected into the water without wearing a personal flotation device.
The accident was reported around 5:00 p.m on Saturday.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, Livingston Fire Districts 2 and 9, and LA Wildlife and Fisheries all assisted with the search and rescue efforts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vote on 415 connector pushed back once again
-
Vote on 415 connector pushed back to Sunday
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night