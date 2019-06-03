Baton Rouge man found dead following boat wreck in Tickfaw River

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- A Baton Rouge man was found dead following a boating accident near the mouth of Tickfaw River on Saturday.

Police identified the man to be 51-year-old Freddie Richardson, Richardson's body was discovered by officials around 6:00 p.m.

According to authorities, Richardson was a passenger in a 19-foot fiberglass boat when he and the driver of the boat went over a wave. Richardson was ejected into the water without wearing a personal flotation device.

The accident was reported around 5:00 p.m on Saturday.

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, Livingston Fire Districts 2 and 9, and LA Wildlife and Fisheries all assisted with the search and rescue efforts.