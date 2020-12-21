Baton Rouge man dies in Livingston Parish crash

66°
4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, January 01 2016 Jan 1, 2016 January 01, 2016 4:28 PM January 01, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kristen Althouse, Russell Jones

SATSUMA - Sheriff's deputies released the name of a Baton Rouge man who died in a New Year's Eve crash in Livingston Parish.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Trey Long died in the wreck which happened on McArthur Drive near Satsuma.

Deputies said around 7:30 p.m. Long was going at a "high rate of speed" along McArthur Drive when he lost control. Investigators said his vehicle crashed in some woods and Long was ejected.

Investigators said he died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

