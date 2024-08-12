Baton Rouge man cited for illegal saltwater fishing

GRAND ISLE - Over 450 fish were donated to charity after being seized from a man illegally saltwater fishing.

One Aug. 4, LDWF agents were patrolling Grand Isle waters when they saw Gui Chen, 56, fishing from a pier. During a routine compliance check, agents found Chen did not have a saltwater fishing license and keeping undersized fish.

In all, Chen was in possession of 401 white sea trout and 65 spotted sea trout. There is a limit of 15 fish for spotted sea trout, and all of the ones Chen was keeping were under the legal length of 13 inches.

Possessing over 15 spotted sea trout brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Possession of undersized spotted sea trout carries up to a $350 fine. Fishing without a saltwater license brings up to a $50 fine. Chen may also face civil restitution totaling $3,443 for the replacement value of the illegally possessed fish.

Agents seized all 466 fish and donated them to a local charity.