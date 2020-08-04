Baton Rouge man charged with murder in 2019 robbery that left woman dead

Deputies have charged a man more than a year after he ran over a woman during a robbery in West Baton Rouge Parish, leaving her in a coma for months until she ultimately died.

The sheriff's office said Charles Carr of Baton Rouge was booked Monday on charges of second-degree murder and simple robbery. Deputies say Carr was in West Baton Rouge on July 4, 2019 when he attacked Teya Turilli of Littleton, Colorado.

Investigators sad Carr stole Turilli's phone and drove over her before fleeing. Turilli remained in a coma due to her injuries until she died Nov. 8, 2019.

No other details surrounding the crime were immediately available.