Baton Rouge man booked on slew of charges related to sexual abuse of children, animals

BATON ROUGE - Mostafa Rasheed, 40, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday, Nov. 25, on several child pornography and animal abuse charges.

Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received Cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with information regarding possible possession of child pornography involving juveniles on March 3. The report advised that Facebook user Leon Al-Iraqi uploaded a video believed to be child pornography.

An agent reviewed the video, noting it to be of an underaged female between the ages of five and ten being raped.

A month later, the Cyber Crime Unit prepared an administrative subpoena to further investigate the IP address. On April 6, a search warrant request was filed for the social media account and on August 12, special agents were granted access.

The search warrant return from Facebook included several notable things, including videos of children being raped, exposed, and four videos of animals also being sexually abused.

Authorities were able to trace the social media account back to Rasheed, who was later charged with three counts of pornography involving juveniles and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal.