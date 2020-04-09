Baton Rouge man arrested on attempted murder and domestic abuse charges

Ascension Parish Deputies say 40-year-old Jeuane Sessions has been arrested for firing shots at his girlfriend while her young children were home.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies say on Monday night, they responded to a reported incident of domestic violence on Talonwood Drive in Gonzales.

Upon arriving, they learned that 40-year-old Jeuane Sessions and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument that escalated into physical violence.

Deputies say Sessions hit both his girlfriend and a juvenile during the fight before pulling out a handgun and firing two shots in the home, while the children were there.

Deputies report that the shots didn't leave anyone injured.

After firing the gun, Sessions allegedly fled the scene and was later located and arrested in Tangipahoa Parish.

He was taken to the Ascension Parish Jail on April 8 and charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of domestic abuse battery.