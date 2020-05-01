Baton Rouge man arrested on arson charges in connection with vehicle-fire

Javonte Miles was been arrested on charges of aggravated arson and terrorizing, April 30. Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested for his alleged connection to an arson-related vehicle fire in a heavily populated residential area near Kenilworth.

According to official documents, on a Saturday (March 7) night 22-year-old Javonte Miles and two other men were seen running away from a burning vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex within the 7300 block of Menlo Drive.

Witnesses told investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department that the men appeared to be laughing as they fled the scene.

Authorities spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who said their daughter's ex boyfriend, with whom she'd had a child, recently had him served with official court documents, demanding child support.

As investigators followed up on this, it also came to their attention that an eyewitness recorded the license plate of the vehicle the men had used to flee the scene.

Authorities say they discovered that the vehicle belonged to Miles, who was an acquaintance of the victim's daughter's ex-boyfriend.

In addition to this, Miles appeared to match the description of the man fleeing the burning vehicle, they also discovered video surveillance of Miles at a gas station a mere two hours after the fire was started.

Authorities say in the video, Miles appeared to be wearing the same clothing witnesses said he'd worn while fleeing the scene on Menlo Drive.

Investigators checked Miles social media accounts and found that he'd posted a video of himself at this very same gas station on March 7 and in the posted video he appeared to be wearing the same clothing he'd had on during the fire and in the surveillance footage from the gas station.

This evidence, along with eyewitness accounts, led to Miles' arrest on charges of aggravated arson and terrorizing.

Authorities say the vehicle fire Miles and his associates are accused of starting amounted to $25,000 in damages and put all nearby residents in grave danger.

Miles remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison at this time.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.